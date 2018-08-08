HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics traded up $0.71, reaching $3.58, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,169,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,272. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.46. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 9.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 338.96%. sell-side analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

