Howard Hughes (HHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Howard Hughes traded down $0.28, hitting $129.07, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.25. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $114.28 and a fifty-two week high of $142.36.

In other news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $675,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

