Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Position Increased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for about 1.8% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Howard Hughes worth $55,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,087,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes opened at $129.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.25. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $114.28 and a 1-year high of $142.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$141.27” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $675,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

