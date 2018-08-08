Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Hooker Furniture traded up $0.15, hitting $45.25, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,012. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $142.89 million for the quarter.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director E Larry Ryder sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $129,802.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Jacobsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,886.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $604,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 294.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

