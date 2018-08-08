Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

Honeywell International opened at $156.36 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

