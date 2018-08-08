Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Hometrust Bancshares traded up $0.30, hitting $29.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,904. The company has a market capitalization of $554.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.32. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 935,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 247,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 218,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 127,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

