Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Hometrust Bancshares traded up $0.30, hitting $29.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,904. The company has a market capitalization of $554.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.32. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.46%.
Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
