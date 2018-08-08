Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,019. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

