Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 5,070 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 61,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 86,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 59,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.30.

DIS opened at $114.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $169.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,249 shares of company stock worth $15,224,138. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

