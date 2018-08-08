Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

