Herc (HRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $5.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. 611,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.47 and a beta of 2.38. Herc has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,977,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

