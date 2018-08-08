Herc (HRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Herc (NYSE:HRI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of Herc traded down $2.96, reaching $53.43, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Herc has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Buckingham Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.