Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife has surpassed the industry in the past six months, which can be attributable to the company’s solid past record that was retained in second-quarter 2018. Notably, both top and bottom lines improved year over year, and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third consecutive time. While earnings were driven by robust sales, tax gains and improved gross margin, sales were backed by strength across all regions. Further, Herbalife recorded its highest ever quarterly volume this time, which encouraged management to raise its volumes outlook, while it also pulled up its earnings view for 2018. Clearly, Herbalife’s efforts to keep pace with consumers’ preferences and its effective direct-selling strategy are paying off. However, Herbalife’s solid international presence keep it exposed to adverse currency movements. Incidentally, management cut its 2018 sales view, to account for a 330-bps negative currency impact.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on HLF. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $52.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition opened at $59.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 140.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $37,004.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Tartol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $1,075,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,546,392 shares of company stock worth $553,744,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 124.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 49.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

