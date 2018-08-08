Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 181,100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,100 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,997,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,549,000 after acquiring an additional 166,928 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 158,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $116.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

