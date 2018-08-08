Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) PT Raised to $45.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSII has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of HSII opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 46.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 69,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

