Hecla Mining (HL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.30 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

