Hecla Mining (HL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE HL opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.
