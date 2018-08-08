Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of LGI Homes worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $6,734,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $3,564,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of LGI Homes opened at $55.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $419.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 9.38%. analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

