Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Flowserve worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $54,163,000. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,090,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,663,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,111,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,405,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,906,000 after buying an additional 209,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Flowserve opened at $45.14 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.72 million. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.