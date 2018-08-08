Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 473.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of Lannett opened at $13.35 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.44. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lannett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Smith sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $192,622.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

