Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $9.37 Million Position in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 162.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,767 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navigators Group were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Navigators Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Navigators Group by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Navigators Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Navigators Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Navigators Group by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NAVG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Navigators Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Navigators Group stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Navigators Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $61.74.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.53 million. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.72%. equities analysts forecast that Navigators Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

