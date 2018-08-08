Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $13.08 Million Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 78.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,782,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 781,300 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PVG. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 40.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,950,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth about $8,494,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 62.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,062,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 408,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of Pretium Resources opened at $8.07 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. Pretium Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.80 million. analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.