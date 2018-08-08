Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $10.83 Million Position in Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,071 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,629,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,007,000 after purchasing an additional 180,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,394,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after acquiring an additional 941,055 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,505,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after acquiring an additional 937,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,047,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 687,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,126,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 259,686 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gannett Co Inc has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Gannett had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $722.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Gannett announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Gannett’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other news, CFO Alison K. Engel bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,923.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,630.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gannett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

