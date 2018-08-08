Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,787 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. First Internet Bancorp makes up approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 277,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 58.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 50,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INBK. BidaskClub downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 20th. FIG Partners upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 3,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 2,500 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Internet Bancorp opened at $31.95 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of -0.08. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.04%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

