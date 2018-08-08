Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,875 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Trueblue worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trueblue by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 4.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 66.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the first quarter worth $3,614,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trueblue opened at $29.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trueblue Inc has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.43 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 2.57%. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. TheStreet raised Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

