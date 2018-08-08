HealthStream (HSTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSTM. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

HealthStream opened at $29.34 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $936.78 million, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.56. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, CFO Gerard M. Hayden, Jr. sold 14,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $383,959.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,527.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 113,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,983 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 80,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

