HealthStream (HSTM) & TrueCar (TRUE) Head to Head Analysis

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get HealthStream alerts:

This table compares HealthStream and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 13.79% 3.75% 2.70% TrueCar -10.69% -8.62% -7.00%

This table compares HealthStream and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $247.66 million 3.83 $10.00 million $0.27 108.89 TrueCar $323.15 million 3.63 -$32.84 million ($0.27) -43.07

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HealthStream and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 5 1 0 2.17 TrueCar 2 3 4 0 2.22

HealthStream presently has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.88%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $14.84, indicating a potential upside of 27.63%. Given TrueCar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than HealthStream.

Volatility & Risk

HealthStream has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HealthStream beats TrueCar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing, a platform that manages medical staff credentialing and privileging processes; EchoOneApp, an enrollment platform; and EchoAccess, a platform that supports hospital call centers. Further, it provides Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. The company markets its products and services to healthcare industry, including private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.