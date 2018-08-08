Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $16,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $124,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

