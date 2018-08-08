Health Net (HNT) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Health Net (NYSE:HNT) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Health Net earned a news impact score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the healthcare company an impact score of 42.7131786575208 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Health Net remained flat at $$67.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Health Net has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $76.67.

Health Net, Inc (Health Net) is a managed care organization. The Company provides managed health care services through health plans and government-sponsored managed care plans. Its segments are Western Region Operations and Government Contracts. It provides and administers health benefits to approximately 6 million individuals across the United States through group, individual, Medicare, Medicaid, dual eligible, the United States Department of Defense (Department of Defense or DoD), including TRICARE, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs programs.

