Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in a report published on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

“We maintain our BUY rating on HIIQ and raise our PT to $62. The table is being set in which ’19 could be a year of accelerating revenue and adj-EBITDA growth, reversing the normalization that is contemplated in ’18. The upcoming Oct. 1 change in STM duration (3-month to 1-year) and the individual mandate penalty removal (Jan.1, ’19) should make HIIQ’s insurance products more attractive from both a financial and quality perspective. We have taken a conservative stance with respect to our estimates as not to get too far ahead of the company, but overall we are encouraged with the growth opportunity and bias that estimates move higher as ’18 progresses.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

HIIQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.51.

HIIQ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.90. 5,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,486. The company has a market capitalization of $741.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.47. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Barkett bought 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $99,457.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheldon Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,328,414 shares of company stock worth $41,314,622. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.