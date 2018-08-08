Head-To-Head Survey: Everspin Technologies (MRAM) versus ASE INDL HLDG C/S (ASX)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) and ASE INDL HLDG C/S (NYSE:ASX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

34.2% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of ASE INDL HLDG C/S shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE INDL HLDG C/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE INDL HLDG C/S has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and ASE INDL HLDG C/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -38.03% -80.66% -40.20% ASE INDL HLDG C/S 8.50% 12.63% 6.35%

Dividends

ASE INDL HLDG C/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Everspin Technologies does not pay a dividend. ASE INDL HLDG C/S pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and ASE INDL HLDG C/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $35.94 million 5.17 -$21.10 million ($1.69) -6.60 ASE INDL HLDG C/S $9.55 billion 1.09 $826.48 million $0.34 14.82

ASE INDL HLDG C/S has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE INDL HLDG C/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Everspin Technologies and ASE INDL HLDG C/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 ASE INDL HLDG C/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.56%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than ASE INDL HLDG C/S.

Summary

ASE INDL HLDG C/S beats Everspin Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About ASE INDL HLDG C/S

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.