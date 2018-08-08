Head-To-Head Survey: Digi International (DGII) vs. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digi International does not pay a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Digi International has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digi International and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International $181.63 million 1.98 $9.36 million $0.37 35.68 Hewlett Packard Enterprise $28.87 billion 0.84 $344.00 million $0.96 16.68

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Digi International. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Digi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Digi International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digi International and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International 0.98% 1.50% 1.37% Hewlett Packard Enterprise 9.36% 8.25% 3.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Digi International and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 14 8 0 2.25

Digi International currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus price target of $17.05, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Given Digi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digi International is more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Digi International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also provides console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, it offers turn-key networking product design, testing, and certification services for wireless technology platforms and applications; implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides Digi Smart Solution, a system that enables restaurants, groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies, schools, hospitals, and industrial sites to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods, as well as to track the completion of operating tasks by employees. It sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products. It also offers data center networking products, such as top-of-rack switches, core switches, and open networking switches; and operational services, advisory and professional services, and communications and media solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment provides software-defined Aruba mobile first architecture solutions for connectivity in the campus and branch environments, including wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, network management products, and associated customer support, as well as industrial IoT solutions. The Financial Services segment offers various flexible investment solutions, which comprise leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to enable the creation of unique technology deployment models and acquire complete IT solutions. The Corporate Investments segment is involved in Hewlett Packard labs and various business incubation activities. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses and large global enterprises. It has a collaboration agreement with ARM and SUSE, as well as the University of Edinburgh, the University of Bristol, and the University of Leicester. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

