Head-To-Head Survey: CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) vs. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (RDEIY)

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS: CPYYY) and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CENTRICA PLC/S and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRICA PLC/S 2 3 3 0 2.13 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 2 1 1 0 1.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CENTRICA PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CENTRICA PLC/S and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRICA PLC/S $36.11 billion 0.29 $429.17 million $0.65 11.52 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion 5.22 $757.51 million $0.70 15.10

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CENTRICA PLC/S. CENTRICA PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CENTRICA PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CENTRICA PLC/S pays out 130.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

CENTRICA PLC/S has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRICA PLC/S and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRICA PLC/S N/A N/A N/A RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR beats CENTRICA PLC/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, and gas and kitchen appliances; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and water heaters, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it is involved in the trade and optimization of energy activities; provision of vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides intermediary services, including claims handling and administration, as well as business, finance, and data management services; and offers sea freight water transport services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 25 million customers under the British Gas, Direct Energy, and Bord Gáis Energy brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

