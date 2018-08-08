Head to Head Survey: Airgain (AIRG) versus Energous (WATT)

Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -0.68% 1.58% 1.31% Energous -9,750.39% -201.72% -174.41%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Airgain and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energous 0 0 3 0 3.00

Airgain presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.36%. Energous has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.08%. Given Energous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than Airgain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Airgain has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airgain and Energous’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $49.52 million 1.77 $1.14 million $0.11 82.45 Energous $1.15 million 310.93 -$49.37 million ($2.31) -6.08

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airgain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airgain beats Energous on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things. As of December 31, 2017, it had 131 issued patents in the United States, 23 companion patents outside the United States, and 81 patent applications on file. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

