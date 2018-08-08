Head-To-Head Survey: Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) & PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Abraxas Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Abraxas Petroleum $86.26 million 4.60 $16.00 million $0.12 19.83

Abraxas Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A Abraxas Petroleum 12.11% 27.50% 12.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and Abraxas Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 4 0 3.00

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.35%. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 52.31%. Given Abraxas Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abraxas Petroleum is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Abraxas Petroleum does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

There is no company description available for PermRock Royalty Trust.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves were 65.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

