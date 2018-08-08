Head to Head Review: Square (SQ) vs. Instructure (INST)

Square (NYSE: SQ) and Instructure (NYSE:INST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Square and Instructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square -2.30% -3.18% -1.06% Instructure -26.24% -78.26% -24.84%

Square has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Instructure has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Square and Instructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $2.21 billion 12.85 -$62.81 million ($0.10) -710.00 Instructure $158.81 million 8.49 -$49.82 million ($1.72) -22.50

Instructure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Square. Square is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Instructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Square and Instructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 3 13 18 0 2.44 Instructure 0 5 6 0 2.55

Square presently has a consensus price target of $60.20, suggesting a potential downside of 15.21%. Instructure has a consensus price target of $48.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Instructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Instructure is more favorable than Square.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Instructure shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Square shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Instructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Square beats Instructure on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc., a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and goal setting; and enhance the efficacy of the learning, assessment, and performance management processes. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

