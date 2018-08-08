Head-To-Head Review: Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) versus Pampa Energia (PAM)

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) and Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Pampa Energia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Pampa Energia does not pay a dividend. Pattern Energy Group pays out 889.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pattern Energy Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Pampa Energia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group $411.34 million 4.40 -$17.90 million $0.19 97.00 Pampa Energia $3.05 billion 0.92 $342.46 million $3.55 10.81

Pampa Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Pattern Energy Group. Pampa Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pattern Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energia has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pattern Energy Group and Pampa Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group 1 4 7 0 2.50 Pampa Energia 1 0 3 0 2.50

Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.68, suggesting a potential upside of 23.07%. Pampa Energia has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.66%. Given Pampa Energia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pampa Energia is more favorable than Pattern Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Pampa Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group 26.62% 6.17% 2.84% Pampa Energia 8.09% 26.52% 5.17%

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc., an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. Pattern Energy Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2017, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,756 megawatts; 3 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,718 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuador. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2017, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 167.1 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 250 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

