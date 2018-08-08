Head to Head Review: Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) and TAL Education Group (TAL)

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE: BEDU) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and TAL Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group $1.72 billion 9.70 $198.43 million $0.34 100.06

TAL Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 0 3 0 3.00 TAL Education Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.82%. TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $43.22, indicating a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than TAL Education Group.

Volatility and Risk

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group 12.16% 17.68% 8.11%

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Bright Scholar Education Holdngs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses. In addition, it operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. Further, the company provides educational content through mobile applications; operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market; and provides consulting services for overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue name. Additionally, it offers tutoring services for students aged two through twelve under the Mobby brand; provides education and management consulting, and investment management and consulting services; and develops and sells software and networks, as well as offers related consulting services. The company also provides online advertising services; and engages in the sale of educational materials. As of February 28, 2018, the company's educational network included 594 learning centers and 465 service centers in 42 cities. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

