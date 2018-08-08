Head to Head Contrast: Riot Blockchain (RIOT) vs. Its Competitors

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) is one of 25 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Riot Blockchain to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Riot Blockchain and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain -2,726.37% -125.99% -97.12% Riot Blockchain Competitors -333.71% -51.34% -23.51%

12.1% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riot Blockchain and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 -$19.84 million -2.51 Riot Blockchain Competitors $310.42 million $12.06 million -63.60

Riot Blockchain’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Riot Blockchain. Riot Blockchain is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Riot Blockchain and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riot Blockchain Competitors 123 418 632 32 2.48

Riot Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Riot Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riot Blockchain competitors beat Riot Blockchain on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

