Head-To-Head Comparison: Rockwell Medical (RMTI) versus IMRIS (IMRSQ)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMRIS has a beta of -2.85, meaning that its stock price is 385% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rockwell Medical and IMRIS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 0 1 4.00 IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.95%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than IMRIS.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and IMRIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -48.06% -76.49% -45.06% IMRIS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Medical and IMRIS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $57.30 million 4.42 -$25.92 million ($0.51) -9.59 IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IMRIS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rockwell Medical.

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats IMRIS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The company's target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

IMRIS Company Profile

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

