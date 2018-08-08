Head-To-Head Comparison: Phoenix New Media (FENG) and TEGNA (TGNA)

Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phoenix New Media and TEGNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $242.09 million 1.24 $5.75 million N/A N/A TEGNA $1.90 billion 1.24 $273.74 million $1.08 10.16

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phoenix New Media and TEGNA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 TEGNA 1 5 6 0 2.42

TEGNA has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.22%. Given TEGNA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Phoenix New Media.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix New Media and TEGNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media 0.53% 0.34% 0.24% TEGNA 23.56% 27.89% 4.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TEGNA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Phoenix New Media does not pay a dividend. TEGNA pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Phoenix New Media has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TEGNA has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TEGNA beats Phoenix New Media on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, fashion, entertainment, automobiles, live broadcasting, we-media, military affairs, sports, history, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com, as well as v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, online video subscription services, and pay-per-view online video services. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides news feeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live broadcasting, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, and Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet Website; and Fanyue Novel, a digital reading application that provides fee-based Internet literatures. In addition, the company offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

