H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research set a $44.00 price target on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.46. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Engquist sold 1,643 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $65,736.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,515,934 shares in the company, valued at $100,662,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,010 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 45.2% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 294,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91,684 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $10,734,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 256,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

