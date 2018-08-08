HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of HDFC Bank worth $172,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.9% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $21,455,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,375,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of HDB opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $89.07 and a 12-month high of $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

