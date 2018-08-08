HCP (HCP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP (NYSE:HCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HCP’s second-quarter 2018 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted of 47 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Further, the company reported higher revenues and net operating income (NOI) on a year-over-year basis. Encouragingly, it increased the guidance for 2018 FFO per share. The company has undertaken strategic portfolio-repositioning measures in a bid to improve the quality of the senior housing portfolio and lower the Brookdale Senior Living operator concentration by selling assets in its portfolio. Further, shares of HCP have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. Although efforts to reduce the Brookdale concentration are a strategic fit for the long term, the dilutive impact on earnings in the near term from the sale of assets is unavoidable. Further, soft seniors housing market fundamentals amid new supply is anticipated to thwart the company’s pricing power.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCP. ValuEngine cut HCP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on HCP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on HCP in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut HCP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.79.

HCP traded down $0.34, hitting $26.13, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 40,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HCP has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $30.59.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.94 million. HCP had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that HCP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.90%.

In related news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCP in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCP in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in HCP in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in HCP in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in HCP in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

