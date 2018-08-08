Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Given a $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) has been given a $11.00 price target by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 386.73% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Our $26 price target comprises $24/share for Korsuva in CKD-aP plus $2/share in optionality for the CR845 in post-surgical pain or PONV. Our CKD-aP valuation assumes an IV Korsuva launch in 2021 with peak U.S sales of approximately $550M, and oral Korsuva 30% probability of 2023 launch and $300M peak U.S. sales (<$100M 30% risk- adjusted sales in our model now). Our $24/share DCF assumes overall 75% probability of success in CKD-aP (oral still at 30%) with an 11.5% WACC discount and 0% terminal growth beyond 2028. A DCF with IV projections entirely de-risked (oral still at 30%), all else equal, would yield a CDK-aP value of $32/share."”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CKPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Checkpoint Therapeutics traded down $0.36, reaching $2.26, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,999. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.07.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,967.93% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Checkpoint Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

