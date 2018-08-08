HC Wainwright Reiterates “$22.00” Price Target for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IOVA. B. Riley raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.69.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics traded down $0.55, reaching $14.15, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 8,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.72. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.