HC Wainwright Analysts Give OpGen (OPGN) a $8.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen opened at $1.85 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 261.32% and a negative net margin of 373.39%. analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.