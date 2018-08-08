Hastings Group (HSTG) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

HSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, July 16th. HSBC raised Hastings Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.08) target price (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.34)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities initiated coverage on Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.82) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 334 ($4.32) to GBX 310 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.70 ($3.98).

LON HSTG opened at GBX 243.40 ($3.15) on Wednesday. Hastings Group has a twelve month low of GBX 244 ($3.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 336.70 ($4.36).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

