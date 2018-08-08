Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $264,000 Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $127,000.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.