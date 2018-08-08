Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF opened at $202.22 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $206.49.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

