Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $1.44 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) Stock

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises 0.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF opened at $54.85 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

