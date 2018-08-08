Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $1.44 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) Stock

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises 0.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF opened at $54.85 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply