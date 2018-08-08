Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $351.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Vetr lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $303.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Netflix from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.19.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.11, for a total transaction of $327,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.48, for a total value of $250,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,887,280. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

